$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

The total number of green bonds issued is expected to be double that of 2020's figures

With this year's green bond issues potentially set to double 2020's record levels, what does this mean for investors? Jon Yarker reports

Green bonds are a rapidly growing area of debt issuance. According to the Climate Bonds Initiative, 2021 could see as much as $500bn in green bonds being issued.

If reached, this would nearly double the record-breaking $269bn issued in 2020. How could this sustained surge impact portfolios?

Everything's gone green: Rising popularity of green bonds reflects confidence in sustainable products

Some managers are optimistic about what this growth in green bond issuance could mean for them. Bertrand Rocher, portfolio manager and senior credit analyst at Mirova, is encouraged by the spread and depth of issuance he is seeing.

"The growth in the number of green bonds and the now vast variety of players issuing such instruments from North America, Europe and Asia can only be a positive for all fixed income portfolio managers and clients who want to participate in the necessary environmental transition," said Rocher.

Green bonds have been issued by entities ranging from car manufacturers and financial institutions to utility companies and sovereign states.

"In 2021, the UK, Italy and probably Spain will issue green [sovereign] bonds, among a flurry of other issuers but the demand for such products proves so dynamic that it might well absorb the higher supply," Rocher added.

New to the table

One notable new issuer is the European Union, which has explicitly identified green bonds as a way for it to dovetail sustainable targets while supporting its economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Julian Bras, co-manager of the €863m Allianz Green Bond fund, expects EU green bonds to feature heavily in portfolios as a result.

"As governments and the EU are likely to issue on the long end of the curve, this could increase, to some extent, the overall duration of this segment of the fixed income market. This will need to be actively managed in order to mitigate this risk in a context of a potential increase in interest rates," explained Bras.

"We think, however, that this segment of the market, which now almost represents an asset class per se, will continue to perform quite well due to the high level of demand from investors, both on the institutional side and on the retail side."

However, like most areas of sustainable investing that are becoming more popular, there may be a learning curve for some investors unacquainted with green bonds.

Noelle Cazalis, manager of the £2.1bn Rathbone Ethical Bond fund, is an experienced fixed income investor and recognises some of the challenges these bonds can face investors with.

"[Green bonds] allow us to diversify our risk - the investor base is different than in a ‘normal' bond, and money in these assets tend to be stickier, limiting the volatility," said Cazalis.

"Obvious risks for these bonds are greenwashing and reputational risk - so enhanced due diligence is necessary."

First sterling green bond issued by a UK REIT

However, issuer disclosures have improved in recent years, according to Cazalis.

"We spend a lot of time understanding the use of proceeds," she said. "As an ethical fund, we need to ensure the use of proceeds are not in breach of our criteria. As a result, some green bonds do not pass our ethical screens - for example, companies involved in oil drilling."