Fund manager of Rathbone High Quality Bond fund exits after eleven years

With immediate effect, fixed income fund manager Stuart Chilvers will assume lead fund manager responsibilities for the fund, with no change to its investment process or objective.

Since July 2021, the size of the fund has reduced by nearly £100m. Over a three-year period, the strategy ranks 31 out of 97 funds in the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Rathbones' AUM down 11.6% in 2022

Cazalis had been lead manager of the strategy since its 2019 inception, and also assisted in the management of the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund and the Rathbone Strategic Bond fund alongside Chilvers, who will continue to support these funds.

She joined Rathbones in August 2011 and was made assistant manager in January 2016. Before this, she worked as a financial analyst for the Bank of France.

Rathbones said it intends to recruit another member to the team to support the growth of the fixed income team and the wider business.

Rathbone Greenbank Investments hires head of investments

Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones, said: "I want to thank Noelle for her exemplary dedication and hard work over the years that she has been with the fixed income team and her role in its growth. I know the whole of Rathbones will miss her and wish her every success in her future endeavours.

"Stuart has been with the team for almost six years, joining as a fixed income research analyst and latterly working as a fund manager supporting our three strategies. This should enable a seamless transition for our clients and we look forward to continuing to work with them."