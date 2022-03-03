Buy list providers: Gender diversity issue lies within the wider industry

However, while buy list providers acknowledged the importance of having diversity and representation within the asset management industry, they said they do not explicitly consider gender in their analysis and said the issue lies with the wider industry.

Investment Week approached AJ Bell, Chelsea, FE Investments, FundCalibre, Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor, RSMR and Square Mile. FE and Square Mile did not respond to the request in time for publication.

The best list for female representation was interactive investor's Ace 40 at 26%. Ace 40 is the platform's ethical best buy list. Diversity in that list was significantly higher than that of the Super 60, the general best buy list for ii, which stood at 16%.

Interestingly, RSMR, which provides ratings as opposed to a buy list, also had slightly stronger representation on its responsible rated group at 12%, while the firm's active funds group had 11% women and its fund range group had 9%.

However, despite what seem to be low figures, the lowest, RSMR and Hargreaves Lansdown, are in line with the overall representation of female fund managers.

The percentage of female UK fund managers has fallen over the past 20 years and sits at just 11.2%, with the majority being equity managers and only a small proportion making up the fixed income market, according to Morningstar.

At the end of September 2000, 14% of fund managers were female. Fast forward to the end of September 2020 and that number dropped to 11.2%. There was a steady decline until 2018 when it reached just 9.8%, before rising again over the past few years.

Looking at the lead manager figures is even more sobering reading, as the average hits just 8.6%. This is edged slightly higher as Chelsea and FundCalibre included co-managers where they know the female co-manager has an equal say. If their figures are taken out, the average plummets to 4.6%.

Consideration of female managers

The buy list providers said they did not consider the gender of the managers when they were looking at funds.

Chelsea and FundCalibre said they are "looking for the best funds whether they are run by male or female managers".

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown agreed and added that "a fund must make it onto the list on merit".

RSMR went further and Ken Rayner, CEO of the firm noted: "If we were to consider gender as a factor in our research process, I do not think this would be in the best interests of the advice businesses who use our ratings and our portfolios, because it does not make a material difference to the quality of outcome".

However, the providers also pointed to the importance of culture in general when assessing a fund manager and its firm.

Wall flagged that Hargreaves Lansdown analyses a firm's culture and she considers this "an important part of our process".

"A positive, inclusive culture, which promotes diversity of people and thought will score more highly in our qualitative assessment," she said. "We want funds to be run by teams that think differently and are open to challenge and ideas."

Rayner said RSMR would only rate a fund if they have met them and they have answered their questions "satisfactorily", noting that "expertise and experience" are important factors when assessing the quality of the fund manager.

Part of the problem with the emphasis on experience is the reliance on track record.

In an Investment Week podcast for International Women's Day, Noelle Cazalis, fixed income manager at Rathbones said reliance on track record, particularly uninterrupted track record, meant that if women take time out for caring or other responsibilities they may struggle.

When asked what more could be done to promote female fund managers within the industry, the providers pointed to the importance of recruitment initiatives and company policies.

"My view about the future is that the RSMR rated fund manager lists will be more diverse, provided fund groups continue with broad-based recruitment and development policies and promote and provide experience to talented people," said Rayner.

Wall highlighted initiatives that promote diversity such as 10,000 Black Interns and the work of advocacy groups like CityHive, which she said "have made great inroads".

However, she added that it is up to financial services firms themselves, which need "to embed inclusive practices into their recruitment and retainment programmes to really make a difference".

Camillia Esmund, PR manager at ii, also noted the importance of "enhancing recruitment and retention of women".

Juliet Schooling-Latter of FundCalibre and Chelsea added that retention is key, particularly when it comes to female

fund managers.

"It was pointed out to me that even if we get more women in through the pipeline, we have to somehow make sure that those women want to stay during the ‘danger years' - their 30s and 40s when they perhaps have to take maternity leave and juggle young children and a career. And there are still not many policies that openly address that," she said.