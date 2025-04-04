US stocks see 'worst week in five years' as Trump's tariffs set markets on fire

The S&P 500 was down 4.8% when markets closed yesterday, losing $2.5trn in market value throughout the day, while the Nasdaq fell almost 6%, taking it back to levels not seen since August 2024, according to data from MarketWatch. Futures have not recovered either, with both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures down 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, at the time of reporting. Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs "With markets having suffered their worst week in five years, investors were hiding under their duvet on Friday (4 April) hoping the pain would go away," sa...