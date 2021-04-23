Nigel Green
deVere's Green dumps 'half of bitcoin holdings' over Christmas
Profit-taking to buy more later
Bitcoin value set to surge, says deVere Group's Nigel Green
Year-to-date value has risen 40%
Investors growing concerned over potential US election dispute: poll
More worried about election than Covid-19
US Fed review to 'add fuel to equities' fire'
Inflation OK to climb 'above 2% over time'
Coronavirus: A 'true black swan in the making' or a 'tactical opportunity'?
Counting the potential cost of the outbreak
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table