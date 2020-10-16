Bitcoin value set to surge, says deVere Group's Nigel Green

The value of Bitcoin has risen by 40% to $11,341.15 over the past year

Bitcoin is set to surge in value by the end of the year, but investors will not want to "sleepwalk" through a 2017-style mini-boom, according to Nigel Green, the deVere Group chief executive.

Green said there had been an avalanche of interest in bitcoin in recent weeks from household-name investors.

"Investor activity is picking up considerably with various on-chain metrics and ongoing - and heightening - global political, economic and social turbulence suggesting that there will be a price surge before the end of the year," he said.

"Like gold, Bitcoin can be expected to retain its value or even grow in value when other assets fall, therefore enabling investors to reduce their exposure to losses.

"There is a growing sense that we are set to experience a mini-boom similar to that at the end of 2017."

Last week, payments company Square, which is owned by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, allocated 1% of its cash reserves to the cryptocurrency.

Former Goldman Sachs hedge-fund manager Raoul Pal has also said the price of Bitcoin will hit $1m in the next five years.

The late-2017 bull run saw the bitcoin price reach its all-time high of $20,089.

Green said prices had yet to catch-up with investor interest but it was only a matter of time as they will not want to "sleepwalk towards perhaps year-high prices in the run-up to the end of 2020".

"There has been a notable ramping-up of interest in Bitcoin among investors since the end of summer. Indeed, it has been the best performing week for one of the year's best-performing assets since July.

"I can see no reason why this upward trajectory will not continue between now and the end of the year."

FCA ban

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), issued a ban on the sale of cryptocurrency derivatives and exchange traded notes (ETNs) being sold to retail investors following a year-long review.

The ban will come into effect from January 2021 and it is estimated it could save retail investors up to £234.3m a year.

"On balance, given how new these markets are, how instinctively appealing they can be to the younger generation and the potential for fraudsters and cowboys to muscle in on the act, it is understandable the FCA wants to play it cautiously," said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"Crypto fans will no doubt point to the huge financial distortions that have occurred in bond and currency markets as a result of quantitative easing, and question why cryptocurrency is being carved out for specialist treatment."