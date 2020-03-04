News analysis
How to negotiate fund manager behavioural hurdles
The SLI MyFolio Fund Solutions team explain why it is imperative to distinguish between fund manager ‘charisma' and real investment skill.
Scorchers: Ten funds producing red hot returns in 2015
Ten funds producing red hot returns in 2015
Bracing for a Brexit? Six wealth managers' post-election analysis
Investors cheered last week's election result, but an EU referendum and SNP agitators could have major implications for markets this year. Six wealth managers analyse the possible impact.
Is Shell the new Apple? Concentration risk looms for UK equity investors
Concentration risk: Is Shell the new Apple?
Information overload? How the fund industry has changed since 1995
The changing face of investment over 20 years
Old Mutual Wealth targets close ties between Quilter Cheviot and Intrinsic
Old Mutual Wealth (OMW) is to establish a close relationship between adviser network Intrinsic and Quilter Cheviot after it agreed a £585m deal to acquire the discretionary manager.
Supermarket slump: Embattled sector tipped to struggle for some time to come
Embattled sector tipped to struggle for some time to come
Buy the rumour, sell the fact? Managers urge caution on India
Buy the rumour, sell the fact? Managers urge caution on India