Asset management industry sees silver lining in watered down COP26 deal

Now, asset managers say the Glasgow Climate Pact did not go far enough in solving the climate crisis but moved the needle in the right direction, if only by a very small increment.

Almost 200 delegates to the United Nations' Climate Change Conference reached an agreement on the Glasgow Climate Pact, after some last-minute compromise over the exact wording of the deal.

COP26: World leaders agree climate change deal but coal phaseout text 'watered down'

As part of the climate deal, countries reaffirmed a "long-term global goal... to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels".

They also recognised that this would require "rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to the 2010 level, and to net-zero around mid-century, as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases."

However, China and India stymied commitment to end coal use and fossil fuel subsidies.

New Delhi and Beijing objected to the phrase regarding the "phase out" of unabated coal power, referring to power plants that do not capture carbon dioxide emissions, as well as all fossil fuel subsidies. After a huddle between the US, EU and China, a compromise was reached on a pledge to phase "down" rather than phase "out" coal.

"Amid all the commotion, we see a silver lining for the world and huge opportunities for investors," Nabeel Abdoula, partner and deputy CIO at Fulcrum Asset Management, told Investment Week.

Recognising that pledges are mostly voluntary, Adboula added that "Glasgow represents a clear milestone for the world to begin bending the curve of emissions towards net zero".

Heads of state and titans of industry brokered deals on the sidelines of the conference as pledges to cut methane emissions by 30%, reduce deforestation and a climate finance loan of $100bn to poorer nations were announced.

Still, the final agreement leaves unresolved the crucial question of how much and how quickly each nation should cut its emissions over the next decade.

"In the short term, the deal changes little in the investment outlook," Yan Swiderski, executive trustee and co-founder of the Global Returns Project, said.

"Long term, it increases the risk around all fossil-fuel investments. The explicit language around ‘phasing down' coal and accelerating efforts in the phase-out of ‘inefficient subsidies' to fossil fuels marks a shift in the investment outlook for these sectors," he added.

Nicola Day, deputy head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments, also sees the first-time mention of fossil fuels and their subsidies in a COP final text as a gamechanger.

"Against this backdrop of committed decarbonisation, investors should be reassessing the financial risks presented by climate change," she said.

"In addition to the systemic risks climate change presents, companies in high carbon industries are likely to see greater pressure on their valuations or an increased risk of ‘stranded assets' as climate regulations around the world continue to tighten," Day added.

Come back next year

The Glasgow Pact showed a clear consensus that nations need to do more and called on governments to return next year to COP27 in Egypt with stronger plans to curb their planet-warming emissions.

But as COP26 set a clear direction of travel around net zero emissions, investors should explore the opportunities this brings.

"The reorientation of capital towards climate-friendly solutions provides a tremendous opportunity for investors spanning multiple thematic areas, namely renewables, green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, water, biodiversity, sustainable farming, forestry, energy storage [and] transportation, to name a few," Fulcrum's Adboula said.

In the energy sector alone, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that $4trn-$5trn would be required annually between 2030 and 2050 primarily for clean electrification.

COP26: A net zero sum game?

Day believes investors can catalyse further action in the race for carbon neutrality as $43trn of assets under management - almost half of the world's AUM - are pledged to meet net zero goals.

"Investors should be using their influence as shareholders in a much bolder way to demand that companies accelerate ambitions and reorientate their business models to move at scale and pace to deliver on net zero pledges."

As COP26 ended with a pact that is neither a triumph nor a train wreck, investors and society should maintain pressure on governments and businesses to deliver.

"The true determinants of success or failure at COP26 will be seen in the coming months and years as to whether those words, pledges and commitments are translated into meaningful action," Day said.