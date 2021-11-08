IW's Kathleen Gallagher: Reflections from a week at COP26

There were also protesters of varying numbers throughout the week, culminating in over 100,000 of them taking to the streets to demand change on Saturday.

And so after all that, what do I think about the asset management industry and its role in the fight against climate change?

Simply put, I think there are reasons to be optimistic, but also I think we need to have a healthy level of scepticism and challenge so that the industry can really deliver.

The sheer level of presence of the asset management industry at COP26 and in Glasgow in general is reason enough to be hopeful. The opening session of the Investment COP, which took place on a Sunday, the day of rest for COP, was packed to the brim with people standing along the walls and in rows at the back of the room.

Myriads of people from all sorts of backgrounds told me that this was the first COP where the asset management industry was sitting front and centre in a co-ordinated effort to fight climate change.

There was proof of that on Monday evening when press releases around country and government policies to tackle deforestation arrived simultaneously with those of the finance industry and asset managers.

Firms with $8.7trn in assets under management have committed to "make best efforts" to eliminate agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from their portfolios by 2025.

But this is where the scepticism starts to seep in.

While pledges have been used for years as part of COP, the asset management world is relatively new to them. The main one, the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, only launched in 2020.

And pledges are one of the bug bears of protestors. A sheet of paper is no substitute for fast and decisive action, they say.

Many people have noted that pledges are important signals to the market and indeed to the rest of the industry on the direction of travel. But a signal is only useful if it has teeth and the somewhat woolly wording of the deforestation pledge doesn't leave one with much confidence.

why is that wording so woolly? Having spoken to the firms, it is because at the negotiating tables there are firms on the side of stronger decisive action, and those who need softer wording. It is the job of the chief negotiator to find a solution and try to keep as many parties at the table as possible.

Who are those that are in the latter party and why do they require softer wording? Further still, who were those at the table who could not even cope with such a gentle approach, and who are those that refused to sit at the table at all?

I expect the answer to a lot of these questions is a combination of corporate politics and firms trying to figure out how to balance profit and purpose in a way that works for them.

That's not to say there are not strong ESG firms and individual fund managers that are not part of the pledges, but unless we understand the dynamics behind closed doors and the rationales, it will be difficult to determine who is who.

And this is partly why I feel increasingly muddled on the divestment versus engagement debate.

This was continually discussed throughout COP and a consensus does seem to be building that engagement is the strategy of the future, and divestment should only be used in extreme circumstances.

That makes sense in many ways.

Asset managers can exert their influence and experience to help companies change and in the end surely that is better than these companies seeking funding elsewhere, such as the more opaque private markets.

But this all comes to a head when we start talking about fossil fuels and oil and gas companies.

I spoke to several heads of responsible investing who said that, in their personal capacity, they would recommend the divestment of these companies because they have more than enough financing to continue to operate and move to a renewable future. And yet, the policy of their corporations is to engage.

Who is right? And, if we filled a room with just the heads of responsible investment and their equivalents, would the strategy of the industry be different? I am not sure we will ever know.

Where do the above observations leave us?

I think we should be positive; the industry is increasingly getting legislation and regulation to give it the ‘piping' it needs to properly analyse and understand its investee companies. Transparent data is going to be a powerful tool and firms are keen to use it.

However, asset management companies are still, at the end of the day, corporate beasts. So just as they are saying they will pressure companies to change, plan and stick to the plans, the same needs to be done to them.

Prodding, asking the uncomfortable questions and remaining sceptical are key.

However, we also need to listen and support where appropriate.

When COP is over inevitably asset management pledges, and all the other pledges made, will fade into the background and the action will have to start.

The entire ecosystem of the asset management industry needs to continue to apply the pressure so that action takes place with the speed and intention that is required.

Kathleen Gallagher is features editor at Investment Week