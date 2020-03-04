net asset value
Woodford's role on WPCT remains uncertain
Trust's share price has halved
Update: Woodford Patient Capital suffers fresh NAV writedown
Three company valuations reduced
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?
Exploring the effects of shake-up
Two alternatives to the trusts on eye-watering premiums
Enthusiasm can sometimes get the better of all of us. Investors always find ways to justify prices for companies at any stage in the cycle, writes William Heathcoat-Amory, partner at Kepler Trust Intelligence.