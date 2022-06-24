Montanaro European Smaller Companies delivers 'unremarkable' return

Suffered from growth reversal

clock • 1 min read
The trust's share price total return was 4.8% for the year ending in March 2022.
Image:

The trust's share price total return was 4.8% for the year ending in March 2022.

The Montanaro European Smaller Companies trust (MESCT) returned 7.9% to investors in the year to March 2022, a result significantly lower than the average for the last three and five years.

According to the company's annual financial results for the year, the net asset value of the trust rose by 7.9% to 171.5p per share during the financial year ended 31 March 2022, while its benchmark, the MSCI Europe (ex-UK) Small Cap Index rose by 2.2%.

Over three and five years respectively to 31 March 2022, the trust delivered a NAV total return of 20.1% and 17.0% per year, outperforming its benchmark by 7.6% and 8.3%.

Over this period, the share price moved from a premium to NAV of over 1% to a discount of 2%. As a result, the share price total return was 4.8%. The dividend of 0.925p per ordinary share remained unchanged.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value continues to deliver 'mediocre' performance

Chair RM Curling said that although headline numbers may appear "unremarkable", they disguise "significant volatility" during the year due to the rotation into value companies at the start of the year. 

"The first nine months of the fiscal year were exceptionally strong with the NAV rising by 34.7%, outperforming the benchmark by 23.4%, as high quality, growth companies were particularly in favour with investors," he said.  

"In the final three months of the fiscal year, these trends sharply reversed as inflationary pressures caused bond yields to rise, stock markets to fall and high quality and growth companies to be shunned."

The gearing of the trust has risen from 2.4% in March 2021 to 4.6%, reflecting what Montanaro believes is "a higher number of attractive investment opportunities" following share price falls.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Schroders' Przewlocka places equity bets on Latin America in a bullish commodities play

UK retail sales slip in May as consumer confidence falls to lowest on record

Most read
01

The best and worst performing UK portfolios since Brexit

22 June 2022 • 4 min read
02

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: ESG and sustainable investing - navigating adverse weather systems

20 June 2022 • 8 min read
04

Schroders: The cost of living crisis is forcing investors to change their investment plans

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Baillie Gifford's UK arm sees funds under management drop £7.2bn

22 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

CCLA IM taps Jupiter and Majedie with triple hire

21 June 2022 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot