Polar Capital Global Financials trust to cut fees as it extends life cycle
No longer fixed life structure
JPM Chinese IT to begin paying dividends in income drive
Trust to change name
Baillie Gifford UK Growth sells Jupiter on concerns over future prospects
Six-months results to end of October
Polar Capital Technology Trust makes changes to fees as assets grow
Trust's assets nearing £2bn
Trust boards must remember smaller shareholders for survival
Investors should prepare to"stand up and be counted"
The appeal of investing in family-owned companies
Recently published research from Credit Suisse concluded family-owned companies provide superior growth and returns. As managers of the British Empire Trust, which has over a third of its NAV invested in family-backed holding companies across Europe,...
Lord Rothschild: The avoidance of risk could become as high a priority as the pursuit of gain
RIT Capital Partners results
The pain and pleasure of investment trust discounts
Nick Wilson, chairman of the Qatar Investment Fund, on how best to navigate investment company discounts.
How EMs can achieve faster technology growth than developed markets
Latest research from QuotedData
P2P Global Investments cuts fee on leveraged assets
Effective from 30 June
Revealed: Investment trust winners and losers post Brexit
Woodford Patient Capital among losers
Electra reports strong half-year returns as it kicks off strategic review
Interim dividend of 44p per share
Woodford's 'great confidence' as Patient Capital trust reports NAV decline
Emphasis on 'early-stage' investments
Witan trust outperforms in 2015; Dividend increased by 10%
41st consecutive rise
Three reasons to consider trusts over open-ended peers
Alternatives, gearing and the ability to play the premium/discount are three reasons to consider trusts according to Andrew Summers, head of collectives and fund research at Investec Wealth & Investment
Lindsell Train's unusual take on key man risk
What benefits do investment trusts offer investors that ETFs do not?
Wealth managers take profits after frontier markets reshuffle
Fund buyers are taking profits in frontier markets after the recent reshuffle of constituents and a strong run of performance.
Experts sound warning on Chinese ETFs as funds close to new money
Investors have been warned against buying into Chinese tracker funds in the near term as growing interest prompts some groups to close products to new investment.
Why the differing performance between ITs and 'sister' funds?
Hargreave Hale seeks to raise £20m for AIM VCTs
Hargreave Hale is seeking to raise £20m for its VCT range from new and existing investors.
Investors warned off income trusts ahead of base rate rises
Investors should avoid income-paying trusts after the sector moved to trade on a premium for the first time since the financial crisis, analysts have warned, amid growing expectations interest rates could rise this year.
Investment trusts face up to return of the arbs
Aggressive activist investors can be good for trusts - up to a point.