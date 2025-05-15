abrdn Equity Income's discount turns to premium after significant narrowing over six months

Shares in abrdn Equity Income have been trading at a modest premium of 0.7% to its net asset value, according to the Association of Investment Companies, after a significant drop in its discount in the six months to 31 March 2025.
In its half year results today (15 May), the board of abrdn Equity Income said the trust's discount was "on a narrowing trend throughout the reporting period", having fallen from an average of 4.1% for October last year to only 1.4% in March. abrdn swings back to profitability as it undergoes name change "The discount ended the period at 0.5%," the report stated. "Since the end of the reporting period, the shares have predominantly been trading at a slight premium to NAV." In addition, the vehicle's share price total return stood at 4.9%, while its net asset value total return...
