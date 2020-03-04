Moody's
The unlikely EM countries showing 'economic promise'
Emerging markets, much like developed markets, have been influenced by macroeconomic and political developments since the start of the year.
Unigestion's Frick: Active managers 'embracing new technologies' to 'outsmart passive'
Unigestion is using machine learning to "extract patterns"
Moody's: 'Window is fast closing' to limit LIBOR disruption
Scandal-ridden benchmarks to be phased out by 2021
Investment industry backs calls for Government issuance of green gilts
Bigger steps towards tackling climate change, experts argue
Are active managers right to be gearing up for recession?
Preparing for the worst despite upbeat sentiment
Fitch hit with record ESMA fine for conflict of interest breach
Took place between 2013 and 2018
Bank of England warns of junk debt crisis risk
Latest financial stability report
Warning default rates to rise in UK corporate bond market as issuance trebles to nine-year high
Issuance rose to £22.1bn in 2017/8
Increasing M&A, ESG and fund closures: Moody's key changes to asset management in 2019
Regulatory and fee pressures
Will ABS market ever escape being tagged as driver of GFC?
Boasts low default rate
Moody's: Passive fund European market share to hit 25% by 2025
Up from 14% in 2017
Moody's: Which emerging markets are most vulnerable to sharp rise in US interest rates?
Latin America and Caribbean at risk
Moody's warns FCA study will be negative for active managers
Fee pressure and increasing costs
What credit rating changes tell us about emerging markets
There were several credit rating changes in February that were significant for emerging markets (EM).
Warning 'second wave' of asset management industry disruption to come from tech firms
Not meeting client's digital demands
'The UK will be OK': Managers say 'unloved' market can defy 'gloomy forecasts'
Despite Moody's downgrade
Moody's downgrades UK credit rating on Brexit uncertainty
Concerns about impact on economic growth
S&P cuts Hong Kong credit rating after downgrading China for first time since 1999
Concerns over ballooning debt
Global watchdog warns next financial crash could come 'with a vengeance'
Crisis brewing in emerging economies
'Watershed moment for global equity investors' as A-shares join MSCI EM benchmarks
'Mispricings due to emotional or herd trading'
ESMA fines Moody's €1.24m for credit ratings breaches
Failed to comply with Credit Rating Agencies Regulation
Can investors trust Russian and BRICS ratings agencies?
Looking outside the 'Big Three'
Moody's: China faces further downgrades unless ballooning credit checked
Reforms not enough
Moody's China downgrade: 'Economic impact is small, but sentiment impact could be large'
Implications for banks