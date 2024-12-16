Moody's downgrades France's credit rating amid political crisis

Moody’s has downgraded France’s credit rating less than two weeks after former French prime minister Michel Barnier lost a vote of no confidence in parliament.
On Saturday (14 December), Moody's downgraded France's domestic- and foreign-currency long-term issuer and domestic-currency senior unsecured ratings from 'Aa2' to 'Aa3'. However, the agency switched its outlook from 'negative' to 'stable', indicating that the rating is not expected to further regress in the future. The downgrade decision came on the back of Moody's expectation that France's "public finances will be substantially weakened over the coming year" as a result of "political fragmentation" which, in turn, is expected to hamper "meaningful fiscal consolidation". French bo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes