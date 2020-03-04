Miton Group

Varied asset classes

Miton Group, formerly MAM Funds, is an investment management company set up in 2004 and based in London.

It offers a range of funds in various asset classes including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes.

Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund; and closed-end funds such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities.