Miton Group
Varied asset classes
Miton Group, formerly MAM Funds, is an investment management company set up in 2004 and based in London.
It offers a range of funds in various asset classes including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes.
Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund; and closed-end funds such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities.
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins
Premier Miton Investors launches
Creates £11bn asset management business
Q3 results round-up: Tatton AM assets hit 'important milestone'
Reviewing July-September's trading performances
Miton Group's AUM climbs 8% despite outflows from funds
Business has diversified to four portfolio management teams
How can investment trusts attract the next generation of investors?
Adapting old products to a new - and younger - client base
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty
AUM up due to strong markets
Revealed: The finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2018
Ceremony takes place on 28 November
Buyers reveal top specialist strategies as demand for alternatives jumps
Fund buyers have said they are increasingly turning towards more specialist funds as they seek alternative sources of yield and/or uncorrelated returns in anticipation of more rocky markets in 2018.