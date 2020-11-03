MitonOptimal's Sullivan joins Tyndall to lead new service

Former Miton multi-asset manager James Sullivan has joined Tyndall Investment Management as head of partnerships.

In his new role, Sullivan will lead the launch of Tyndall's new Partnerships franchise, which will help financial advice companies build centralised investment propositions.

Sullivan has worked in wealth and asset management for more than 20 years, having co-founded iimia in 1999. Through various acquisitions the company became Miton Group, where he co-managed the Miton Special Situations and Miton Strategic Portfolio funds from 2008 to 2014, alongside Martin Gray.

Sullivan and Gray left in 2014 to set up their own firm, Coram Asset Management, which was acquired by MitonOptimal International in June 2016.

Tyndall CEO Alex Odd said Sullivan's "experience, knowledge and pedigree within the multi-asset arena is outstanding and we look forward to supporting his distinct vision for the Partnership business".

Sullivan added: "It is an exciting time for Tyndall, and I am delighted to be asked to contribute towards their vision and growth. Their client values are of the highest order, including a commitment to responsible investing, while their outlook for how multi-asset solutions should be delivered are completely consistent with my own."