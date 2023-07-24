Ex-Miton Group CEO joins Baillie Gifford European Growth trust board

David Barron

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
Barron was CEO of Miton Group until November 2019 and will take on the new role in October 2023.
David Barron, ex-CEO of Miton Group, is set to join the board of the Baillie Gifford European Growth trust as a non-executive director from 1 October, the trust said in a regulatory update today (24 July).

He has 25 years' experience in investment management and was CEO of Miton until November 2019, after six years at the company.

Prior to that, Barron worked as head of investment trusts at JP Morgan Asset Management for over a decade, having joined Robert Fleming & Co in 1995, which was then acquired by JPMAM in 2000.

Barron is currently chair of the Dunedin Income Growth Investment trust and on the audit committee of the Fidelity Japan trust, as well as being a non-executive director of the BlackRock Sustainable American Income trust.

Most recently, he held a non-executive directorship at Premier Miton Group, which he relinquished on 7 July 2023.

Barron's appointment will be ratified by shareholders at the trust's annual general meeting in 2024.

Michael MacPhee, chair of Baillie Gifford European Growth trust, said: "My fellow directors and I are delighted to welcome David to the board. David brings a relevant depth of experience and knowledge for the task in hand."

