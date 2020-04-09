Q1 2020 results round-up: 'Resilient' real assets bolster 13% Gresham House AUM growth

How did managers cope in a volatile Q1?

Reviewing the state of the world's finances in Q1 2020
Reviewing the state of the world's finances in Q1 2020
  • Investment Week
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

The first three months of 2020 spelled the end of the longest bull market in history as the combined impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price collapse caused havoc in most asset classes.

Here, Investment Week takes a look at how the first months of the year affected the UK investment management businesses and what their outlook for the coming year is. Gresham House Gresham House saw...

To continue reading...

Upgrade

Investment Week helps enlightened investment professionals to grow revenues and manage risk by reading the market more astutely via this industry leading title.

Investment Week offers:

  • REAL-TIME NEWS & ANALYSIS: find out what’s happening in the market right now and why. Investment Week provides readers with understanding of key asset classes and opportunities for new business¬
  • DISRUPTION: learn how technological developments and regulatory change will shape your decisions
  • OPINION: incisive, useful and provocative insights from experts

Register now

More on UK