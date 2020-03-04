mental health
Why is it important to discuss mental health in the workplace?
Researching the impact of the 'unique set of stresses' within the industry
IA and AFME back alternative reduced LSE trading hours
Consultation closes 31 January
Breaking the system: The steps needed to improve our work-life balance
Cutting trading hours and talking about mental health is a good start
Mental health: Tackling the City's 'last taboo'
Business leaders urge industry to raise more awareness
Gallery: Five reasons why maintaining a healthy work-life balance is so important
Benefits of detaching personal and business life
Stress in the City: More must be done to break the culture of suffering in silence
Encouraging City workers to open up
HSBC GAM's Heyworth: Embracing mental health wellbeing initiatives are no longer a 'nice to have' for employers
Raising awareness: Mental Health Week
Investec and Incisive support Pedal the Pond initiative to raise young people's mental health awareness
Four young men crossing the Atlantic in a pedalo