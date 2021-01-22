The next frontier of diversity and inclusion: Industry must make mental health support a priority

It is time to think differently. These are unprecedented times. Every person has been affected by this pandemic, with mental health being challenged on a daily basis.

As we get into 2021, so many people across all industries are exhausted, frustrated, apathetic and depleted. January is a difficult month anyway, but the environment in which we work is even more oppressive.

Days feel longer and people are feeling the pressure, particularly as the economic impact becomes more tangible.

Looking towards the coming year, organisations and the leaders within must think about what they need to do to keep their people safe and well in what are notoriously difficult months, before spring and a renewed sense of positivity and optimism as the vaccine rolls out.

Mental health impact on industry

The unfortunate reality is that the financial industry is likely to be one of the hardest hit by this mental health crisis, with existing tensions of the industry compounded by the pandemic.

A report published by Deloitte in January 2020, Mental health and employers: Refreshing the case for investment, looked at the average costs of poor mental health per employee by industry and sector.

The research helped in understanding more about mental health and wellbeing in the labour market and what industries and sectors had a greater incidence of mental health related absences.

It also identified that young people aged 18-29 were one of the most vulnerable groups, and presenteeism and leavism were significant contributors to the increased cost of mental health for employers.

It is worth noting that the weighted average cost per employee in the private sector was £1,652. The weighted average cost per employee for the finance, insurance and real estate sectors was £3,353.

Over the past nine months, there has been a fundamental increase in employers taking mental health and wellbeing more seriously. There is a strong link between mental fitness and productivity and performance.

Organisations that ensure wellbeing and mental health is an agenda item at board level, and embedded deep into their organisational fabric and practices, will also see a reduction in stigma and discrimination.

This will also create an environment that enables employees to seek help early for mental health challenges without fear of judgement.

Mental health is the next frontier of diversity and inclusion. The relationship between inclusion and mental health is inextricably linked.

Leaders need to set that strong cultural and behavioural tone of inclusion and help create a working environment that is open and honest and that is supported by strong education and organisational practices.

A culture that safeguards differences and can foster a sense of belonging for everyone so they can "bring their whole selves" into the workplace sets the foundation to optimise wellbeing and mental health.

So, what can leaders and line managers in the investment industry do today to ensure mental health and wellbeing is front and centre? Here are five vital ways to do so.

Put on your own oxygen mask first

It's vital that as a leader or line manager that your wellbeing and mental health are also looked after. You cannot underestimate the impact to your own wellbeing when managing people in times of adversity.

Being self-aware to your personal challenges and needs will mean that as a leader and/or line manager, you not only remain cognisant of the needs of your team, but also prevent mental health issues in yourself.

The phrase 'you cannot pour from an empty cup' rings true during these difficult times. No one has been given a handbook to deal with this crisis so it is important to recognise that.

So many leaders have been doing the best they can in incredibly difficult circumstances - yourself included.