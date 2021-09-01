Life in the fast lane: What really goes on in my neurodivergent brain

Companies need to tap into the strengths of the neurodivergent brain

My brain likes to work at 200mph. Operating at high speed with multiple simultaneous deliverables is my happy place and it takes a monumental effort for me to slow my brain down.

This is as true at home as it is at work - in fact, I find it almost impossible to separate the two things.

In two seconds flat, my brain can take me from the seed of an idea to a fully-fledged vision, zoomed out with complete 360-degree risk/reward analysis, and zoomed in with project plan including milestones, deliverables, and resource requirements.

This can excite and frustrate in equal measure.

As with all brains, mine travels alone, and frustration arises when the vision and journey immediately seem so obvious to me but I have to reset my rebellious, speeding brain and find a different speed to operate at to mobilise a team and achieve results. This is the biggest challenge of having a speeding brain.

Embracing difference: What you need to know about neurodiversity For now, I have quit worrying about whether my brain means I am different, normal, a deep-thinker, analytical, hypersensitive, ADHD, ADD, ASD or anything else.

Instead, I focus on how to grow and leverage my strengths and encourage others to do the same.

I count myself very lucky to have had amazing training, mentors, and opportunities in my career.

By unpicking the inner workings of my brain and getting a better understanding of how to harness it, I have learnt there is only one way to go at my speed, alone; and there is only one way to go far and create lasting change and, this, you guessed it, is together.

Fast and alone worked well at school and in some ways early on in my career, but as I have got older it is clear that slower and together is vital for success.

What does this mean for me and my brain in practice?

Operating at less than full capacity can cause problems - anxiety, frustration, tension, self-loathing, depression - so I have had to develop coping mechanisms.

At meetings I always make an effort to hold back, to listen; understand; and absorb all inputs.

If I am feeling particularly excited during a discussion, physical reminders can be an effective way to hold back and not let my brain race off.

I often sit on my hands at meetings, particularly if I know there will be a better outcome for the team if I stay quiet and let the group come to conclusions at a slower pace.

Sometimes, I even purposefully clench my tongue between my teeth, especially at one-to-one meetings.

This serves as a physical reminder to actively listen, hold back, and stay in the present.

An early coping mechanism I learnt years ago was to subtly press my fingers together when I feel my brain whizzing off too quickly.

I appreciate the power of acupuncture points but, quite honestly, I have no fixed technique; it is just a quick way to divert neuron attention.

This particularly helps when I start to feel emotional and need to quickly stop heading down a familiar path of over empathy.

Leaving Covid behind: How to put neuroinclusion ahead One problem with having a high-speed brain is that I can get from A to Z in an instant - and sometimes it is overwhelmingly emotional (happy or sad) in my vision of Destination Z.

Feelings can quickly become extreme. The links in my brain cascade like a nuclear chain reaction and, before I know it, I am in that highly emotional place.

If this happens at work, I need to reverse my brain's journey quickly and adeptly, without panicking, and without setting off alarms around me.

This is the second biggest challenge of having a high-speed brain.

If this happens at home, it is far easier to switch gears - or embrace the big feelings and find ways to translate them into positive action.

Speaking to others within the neurodiverse community, as you might expect, there is a mixed bag of feelings about the new working from home environment.

Some prefer the lack of transitions, reduced sensory inputs and increased ability to ride on a wave of hyper focus; others miss the structure, routine, compartmentalisation, and even the water cooler and canteen!

For me, working from home at my own pace, in my own space, has been revolutionary.

I can work 18 hours straight when ‘hyper focus' strikes; I can sleep 12 hours straight when exhaustion hits.

My brain is like a rollercoaster: with this new way of working, instead of feeling dizzy and constantly playing catch-up with my brain, I am fully present and enjoying the ride.

This column was written by the Diversity Project's neurodiversity workstream. See https://diversityproject.com/neurodiversity for more information.