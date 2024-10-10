CCLA: Tech giants are overlooking employees' mental health needs

Global companies are still falling short on supporting employees' mental health needs, with the tech giants faring particularly badly, research led by CCLA Investment Management shows.
To mark World Mental Health day (10 October), CCLA published results from its Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100+, based on the workplace mental health measures taken by 119 global companies. Six of the 'Magnificent Seven' tech giants – Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla – sit in the lowest ranking tier five, scoring between 0% and 20% in the assessments, while Amazon ranked in tier four. World Mental Health Day: Time for a corporate mental health check? Overall, 35% of companies are performing poorly and failing to support the 15% of working-age adults w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes