CCLA: Tech giants are overlooking employees' mental health needs

To mark World Mental Health day (10 October), CCLA published results from its Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100+, based on the workplace mental health measures taken by 119 global companies. Six of the 'Magnificent Seven' tech giants – Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla – sit in the lowest ranking tier five, scoring between 0% and 20% in the assessments, while Amazon ranked in tier four. World Mental Health Day: Time for a corporate mental health check? Overall, 35% of companies are performing poorly and failing to support the 15% of working-age adults w...