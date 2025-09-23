CCLA's Amy Browne: How stewardship efforts have improved corporate mental health

Making engagement count

clock • 3 min read

Despite growing anti-ESG rhetoric, investing in a way that aims to deliver both strong returns and a positive environmental or social impact is not falling out of fashion.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: Reasons to fight September skepticism
Investment

Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: Reasons to fight September skepticism

AI here to stay

Michael Browne
clock 19 September 2025 • 4 min read
Stories of the week: Bank of England, JP Morgan AM, and Baillie Gifford
Investment

Stories of the week: Bank of England, JP Morgan AM, and Baillie Gifford

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
US to pump £150bn of investment into the UK
Investment

US to pump £150bn of investment into the UK

Over half from Blackstone

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 18 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot