Martin Currie
Edinburgh equity investment firm
Martin Currie is an Edinburgh-based equity specialist founded in 1881, which is an independently managed investment affiliate of Legg Mason, one of the world's largest asset management firms.
Its stock-focused approach is guided by in-depth research and careful portfolio construction. It invests for the long term to focus on equity growth.
Martin Currie hires TMT PM from BlackRock
Global Long-Term Unconstrained Equity manager
Franklin Templeton owner confirms £1.1trn Legg Mason tie-up
Legg Mason to be valued at $50 per share
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Jeyarajah replaces Leadsom as Aviva Investors head of UK wholesale
Joins from HSBC GAM
Confronting Europe's elephant in the room
It has been a strong showing for European equities in recent weeks, with the European Central Bank (ECB)'s policy action – and the rate cut in the US – all helping to lift shares higher.
Legg Mason launches Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained fund
Concentrated portfolio of 20 to 40 high-quality companies
Franklin Templeton hires ex-GAM PM Lai for China fund as Chow retires after 25 years
TEMIT's Ness added to GEM funds
Emerging markets: Hard work is still to come
India and trade disputes give EM managers a lot to think about
Former veteran manager appointed to Lowland board
Recently retired from fund management
The trusts leading the way on ESG
Making the push towards ethical investment
Martin Currie promotes ex-OMGI chief Ide to CEO
Willie Watt steps down after 18 years
Martin Currie makes double hire in distribution team
For Europe and the Americas
Martin Currie adds co-manager to Andrew Graham's Asia Unconstrained trust
Effective from 1 December
EM earnings: Where do we go from here?
Emerging markets (EM) have endured a tricky spell this year as the impact of US trade policy changes and slightly weaker earnings than expected rocked the sector.
Martin Currie re-hires portfolio manager as Ness departs
Ness spent eight years at the firm
Martin Currie the latest firm to restructure as Pickard departs
Spent eight years at the firm
Martin Currie appoints ex-BlackRock manager to work alongside veteran Walker
As part of ‘well-considered succession plan’
Martin Currie appoints ex-OMGI CEO Julian Ide as distribution head
Based in Edinburgh
Concentration risk: Where to look outside the UK for yield
Cyclical UK market
Fidelity hires head of stewardship and sustainable investing
Reporting to Paras Anand
Shareholders approve dividend changes on Martin Currie's Asia trust
To be paid from capital distribution
The view on Asia against a challenging geopolitical backdrop
There has been significant momentum behind Asian markets in recent months. The MSCI AC Asia ex Japan rose 13.4% in US dollar terms during the quarter, the best start to the year since 1992.
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained trust to amend dividend policy
Subject to shareholder approval
Why markets are too pessimistic on Europe
European markets are finding no shortage of things to worry about, whether it be the travails of the banking sector, the tortuous Brexit negotiations that lie ahead or the end of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing next March.