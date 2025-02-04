Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship'

US president Donald Trump launched a new global trade war on Saturday (1 February), unleashing a barrage of tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.
A 25% tax on imports from Canada and a 10% levy on Chinese products comes into effect today (Tuesday). After making the announcement, the US president agreed to pause a planned 25% tariff on goods from Mexico for one month, while Canada and China retaliated with their own respective US tariffs. Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action Investors have been on shaky ground since Trump's inauguration last month, with his tariff-heavy agenda now threatening to engulf the world. Last Monday (27 January), Trump told reporters he was considering a universal tariff rate "much b...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes