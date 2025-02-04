Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship'

Universal tariffs could spell trouble

Sorin Dojan
clock • 6 min read

US president Donald Trump launched a new global trade war on Saturday (1 February), unleashing a barrage of tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

A 25% tax on imports from Canada and a 10% levy on Chinese products comes into effect today (Tuesday). After making the announcement, the US president agreed to pause a planned 25% tariff on goods from Mexico for one month, while Canada and China retaliated with their own respective US tariffs. Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action Investors have been on shaky ground since Trump's inauguration last month, with his tariff-heavy agenda now threatening to engulf the world. Last Monday (27 January), Trump told reporters he was considering a universal tariff rate "much b...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Ground Rents Income rejects fifth 'unattractive' bid from Victoria Property

Kelly Prior joins Marlborough as investment director

More on US

Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship'
US

Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship'

Universal tariffs could spell trouble

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 February 2025 • 6 min read
Trump speculates TikTok purchase via sovereign wealth fund creation
US

Trump speculates TikTok purchase via sovereign wealth fund creation

Amid tariff chaos

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies into a tailspin
US

Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies into a tailspin

US sets sights on EU next

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot