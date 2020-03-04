Mark Carney
FCA appoints Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive
Following Bailey's BoE role
Impending rate cuts leave Bailey with little 'ammunition' to fight sluggish UK growth
Bond markets price in prospect of a 25bps rate cut
FCA admits not holding central record of fund suspensions - reports
Head of regulator prepares to move to BoE
Mark Carney appointed as climate finance adviser
Will advise for COP26
Pressure on BoE rises as inflation hits three-year low
Likelihood of 30 January rate cut rises
UK economy sees worst growth since 2012
Annual growth of 0.6% weakest for more than seven years
BoE's proposals on open-ended funds labelled 'complicated' and 'confusing'
Will require an industry-wide 'change in attitude'
FCA's Bailey confirmed as Carney successor at BoE - update
New Bank of England governor
Bank of England briefings hacked by hedge funds
Misuse of audio feed
'Expect increasing scrutiny' on Libor transition efforts - FSB
Efforts to shift from Libor too slow
UK inflation remains 'well below' target
Figures released today
Carney's successor at BoE expected to be selected in days - reports
Three names in the running to succeed governor Mark Carney
BoE eyes 'modest tightening' to meet inflation target
MPC maintains rates 7-2
Oil spike distracts from long-term transition risks
Investors have a crucial role to play in avoiding a 'climate Minsky' moment
Helena Morrissey among candidates for BoE Governor role - reports
Currently head of personal investing at LGIM
Bank of England holds interest rates at 0.75%
Unanimous decision
Carney: Pound acting like emerging market currency
Brexit taking its toll on sterling
Carney: No-deal Brexit won't hurt economy as hard as first feared
Bank of England governor hails 'real progress' in preparations
UK inflation rises to 2.1%
Above target
Why interest rates could stay low for the next 20 years
Global bond yields continue to crash through zero
Bank of England warns of increasing risks of no-deal Brexit
Financial Stability Report
Pound slides after Carney warns protectionism could 'shipwreck' economy
Concerns amid continues tensions
Carney warns daily liquidity funds 'built on a lie'
Changes to regulation needed