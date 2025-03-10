Ex-BoE governor Mark Carney wins race to become Canada's prime minister

Former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister, after winning the leadership vote for the Liberal Party on Sunday (9 March).
In his victory speech, he said: "When we come together, we build things that last, because we are Canada strong." Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners Carney also took on Donald Trump and his trade war in his speech, arguing the US president "thinks he can weaken us with his plan to divide and conquer". "The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. If they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life […] and Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form." The incoming prime minister continued: "The Cana...
