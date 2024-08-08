Rachel Reeves to bring in legislation to regulate ESG rating agencies

The Labour government is set to introduce new legislation regulate environmental social and governance rating providers.
As part of a commitment to follow through with her predecessor Jeremy Hunt's plans to clampdown on the sustainable ratings industry, Reeves will introduce the bill next year. In his Spring Budget earlier this year, the previous chancellor committed to regulating the sector in order to provide greater due diligence and transparency on how to create the ESG criteria that are used to assess companies. Since taking over in Number 11, Reeves has requested the Treasury to "respond quickly" to an industry consultation on a fresh ESG regulatory regime, according to a Treasury spokesperson. ...
