Mark Carney appointed chair of Bloomberg

Carney served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, before then becoming chair and head of transition investing of Brookfield AM.
Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England and chair of Brookfield Asset Management, has been appointed chair of Bloomberg.

Founder Michael Bloomberg yesterday (21 August) laid out his succession plans for his media and financial services business, revealing that chief product officer Vlad Kliatchko would become the new CEO.

The eponymous founder served as chief executive of the company since 2014 and has been planning his succession with eyes to take a ""fresh look at where we are and where we should be", he said.

However, Bloomberg made it clear he would not be "going anywhere", despite no longer holding a senior leadership role.

"I have never used a title in the company so I will not change what I will be called — just Mike," said the founder.

Carney served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, before then becoming chair and head of transition investing of Brookfield AM.

Notably, he also helped launch the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, and now acts as the group's co-chair with Bloomberg.

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

Carney currently sits on the board of Bloomberg Philanthropies, as well as payments platform Stripe, while acting as finance adviser to the UK prime minister and UN special envoy on climate action and finance.

The former governor succeeds Peter Grauer, who has been chair of Bloomberg since 2001. Further new board members will be added "in short order" as existing board members move to "emeritus status", Bloomberg said.

Additionally, former COO JP Zammitt will become president of Bloomberg, and Patti Roskill will become CFO.

