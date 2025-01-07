Ex-BoE governor Mark Carney eyes running for Canadian prime minister - reports

According to a statement provided to the Financial Times, Carney said he "will be considering this decision closely with my family over the coming days". Over the last few months, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Carney's ambitions to take Canada's top political job, following disappointing polling figures for the Liberal party. Mark Carney's Brookfield AM raises $10bn for global net zero transition fund This intensified following Trudeau's resignation as prime minister on Monday (6 January) after more than nine years in the job, amid several calls for him to step dow...