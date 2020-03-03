Man GLG

Multi-strategy fund manager

Man GLG (formerly GLG Partners) is a discretionary investment manager and a wholly owned subsidiary of British alternative investment manager Man Group plc.

It is a diversified and multi-strategy fund manager that operates across asset classes including equity long-short funds, convertible arbitrage funds, emerging market funds and long-only mutual funds.

Established in 1995, it global HQ is in London and it has offices in New York, Zurich, Tokyo and Hong Kong. As of 30 June 2018, it has $38.4bn AUM.