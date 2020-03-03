Man GLG
Multi-strategy fund manager
Man GLG (formerly GLG Partners) is a discretionary investment manager and a wholly owned subsidiary of British alternative investment manager Man Group plc.
It is a diversified and multi-strategy fund manager that operates across asset classes including equity long-short funds, convertible arbitrage funds, emerging market funds and long-only mutual funds.
Established in 1995, it global HQ is in London and it has offices in New York, Zurich, Tokyo and Hong Kong. As of 30 June 2018, it has $38.4bn AUM.
The sweet spot for high-yield credit
It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Central banks 'trying to treat an infection without antibiotics'
Why monetary policy has failed so far
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
Man GLG launches sustainable growth fund under Powe and Nordbäck
Man GLG RI Global Sustainable Growth
Why 'extra caution' is required on interest rate and credit exposure
2019 has been a stellar year for global bond markets, as weak global economic growth and low inflation have combined with ever more accommodative central banks to push global bond yields significantly lower.
Man GLG targets M&A activity in latest alts launch
Managed by Cristian Cibrario
Man GLG's Veysey: Tighter credit spreads make for challenging times for long-term bond investors
Manager urges caution over current credit cycle
Jupiter, Threadneedle, Premier and ASI funds kicked off FE Approved List
RLAM and Man GLG funds added
Man Group duo: 'Helicopter money' policies could spell 'trouble' for multi-asset funds
Method could have inflationary effect, managers warn
Man GLG's Scott: Recessionary concerns may be premature
Manager turns to global services sector for better returns
Man GLG expands credit business with double hire
Duo join London team
Man GLG launches UK version of High Yield Opps fund
Available to wider range of investors
UK equity income funds bleed £15.3bn since January 2016
Morningstar research
Man GLG's Scott on the outlook for credit
As we approach late cycle, global markets are characterised by low growth and falling inflation.
Man GLG launches long/short credit multi-strategy fund
Opens existing strategy up to retail market
Man GLG's Powe cuts 100 stocks from investment universe in hunt for European quality
Cuts to 'less than 150' in 30 stock portfolio
Man GLG launches high yield fund for ex-Schroders manager Scott
Joined in December
Morgan Stanley retains best equity fund manager crown in FundCalibre index
The Fund Management Equity Index 2019
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
Man GLG hires Schroders high yield top-performer Scott
Will develop a new unconstrained strategy
Man GLG acquires Sanlam FOUR's strategic bond fund business as Veysey and Kotze move across
Just under £300m in assets
Baillie Gifford soars to pole position in Q2 Pridham Report
Up from fourth place in Q1