Six reasons to be bullish on Asia

Many of the asset class's leading countries struggled to participate in the vaccine-inspired global recovery as they battled to emerge from the pandemic.

Meanwhile China, Asia's main growth engine and the leading market in our universe, had to contend with domestic property sector struggles in addition to Covid lockdowns.

As a result, we have been bearish on the region within the Man GLG Asia ex Japan Equity portfolio for around 18 months, as we anticipated these headwinds putting significant downward pressure on corporate earnings.

Man Group launches firm's first systematic Article 9 fund

But while major developed markets now face looming recessions caused by high interest rates and persistent inflation, the factors that caused turbulence in Asian EM equities could now be played out.

Below, we outline six key reasons to be bullish on Asia.

China is stabilising

China has faced a perfect storm over the last 18 months with a real estate crisis and tech selloff compounding the macro damage of the pandemic. This has caused volatility in Asian EM equity returns.

However, there are signs that the Chinese economy is stabilising. China's greatest challenge has been the Covid restrictions, which has seen lockdowns reimposed across the country, damaging the economy and dampening the recovery. But hope may be on the horizon.

Early testing for Chinese mRNA vaccines have gone well, and two oral antiviral pills have been approved.

With higher levels of immunity potentially around the corner, we may see policymakers able to avoid lockdowns in the future, restoring the region's major economy to full health.

At the same time, unlike many developed market central banks, monetary policy across Asia is turning to restart growth rather than curb runaway inflation, providing Chinese equities with another potential tailwind.

Inflation is a developed market problem - not an Asia problem

Inflation has moved higher in Asian EM as energy prices have risen but pressure appears to be easing, with the three big drivers of inflation - energy, food prices and shelter - likely to be slower or lower in Asia than in their developed market counterparts.

Furthermore, while developed market economies are suffering from labour shortages, which has pushed up wage growth and services inflation, Asia has an abundance of labour and almost no wage inflation.

All this means that central banks in Asia, which have higher interest rates than developed markets, have room to cut rates if they feel it is necessary to stimulate their economies.

Earnings revisions are shifting higher

In our view the key driver of equity prices (and therefore alpha) are positive earnings revisions - and Asia appears to be have passed the nadir of its earnings cycle.

At the start of last year, 70% of Asia ex Japan corporates upgraded earnings versus expectations.

China loosens zero-Covid policies to boost economy amid severe protests

This ratio of upwards revisions to down has fallen to around 35%, below its long-term average of 45%.

In our view, this headwind will likely abate as the macro environment stabilises.

There is still plenty of dispersion and volatility, but this is creating opportunities, particularly in areas such as travel, healthcare, telecoms and parts of the industrial supply chain.

Recovering domestic demand

In some Asian markets, including the Philippines, India and Indonesia, a significant share of growth comes from domestic demand.

As commodity prices have come down, household spending has started to revive.

These households are in reasonably good shape in any case, as they have low leverage.

There are also fewer inflationary pressures, plus a tailwind from Covid recovery as they come out of the pandemic.

This could be a key driver for performance next year.

Weakening influence of the US dollar

When the US dollar is strong, investors typically seek to avoid Asia: there has been a strong historical negative correlation between dollar strength and Asian earnings. However, this is turning out to be a very different cycle.

The main reason is that Asia, due to its struggles to overcome the impact of the pandemic, did not enjoy the same recovery-driven upswing as other regions.

Correlations have therefore reversed their usual patterns.

During the 2013 ‘taper tantrum', two of the ‘fragile five' - India and Indonesia - were found in Asia. In this crisis, those two countries have been remarkably resilient, showing how correlations have changed, and this situation may sustain.

Shifting supply chains

Geopolitical tensions have changed the way companies think about their supply chains. This has seen manufacturing spread out across the region with companies starting to move to India, Indonesia or Vietnam. It has also seen domestic Chinese companies benefit from insourcing.

Across Asia, the Covid recovery is still ahead.

The growth differential with developed markets, a key reason for holding Asian equities, had been narrowing in recent years, but is starting to widen once again as inflation and interest rate pressures weigh on Western economies.

This is likely to be one of the key stories for next year. At the same time, Asian markets may move quickly.

They have been widely unloved, so any marginal inflows into the region could make a significant difference.

Overall,there appears to be a brighter future ahead for Asia than at any point in recent memory.

Andrew Swan is manager of the Man GLG Asia (ex-Japan) Equity fund