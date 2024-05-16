AJ Bell replaces Whitmore fund with Man Group GLG Income strategy in MPS range

The firm has removed the £1.6bn Jupiter fund, which was held in MPS 2-6 with a weight of between 3.5% and 6%, ahead of the departure of lead manager Whitmore along with his wider team to set up an asset management business in July. "Ben Whitmore brought a specific value focus that blended well with the rest of the portfolio, helped by his clear investment philosophy and consistent implementation of his process which led to strong returns over time, comfortably outperforming the index," said Ryan Hughes, interim AJ Bell Investments managing director. "The characteristics are well share...