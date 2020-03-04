M
Alexander to lead M&G UK Select as Ford departs
Departs after
Sanlam UK buys Thesis AM in 'milestone' for wealth management business
Thesis to move under Sanlam brand
Brewin Dolphin in 'exclusive' talks with Investec about buying wealth management business
Looking to buy private client stockbroking business
SimplyBiz acquires Defaqto for £74m
'Will remain an independent business'
M&G unveils sustainable multi-asset fund for UK investors
Follows launch of Luxembourg fund in December
AXA IM - Real Assets to acquire US real estate debt team
Taking over $9.4bn mandate and 24-member team
Colonial First State Global Asset Management to be acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ for £2.2bn
Buying 100% of Colonial First State
M&G Prudential appoints former HL chairman Mike Evans as chair
Will be further appointments to the board
Lansdown-backed Ravenscroft takes 25% stake in tech firm
'Opportunities to refer each other'
Tilney eyes further acquisitions as profits double
Towry and Ingenious now fully integrated
Update: Invesco buys advisory tech firm Intelliflo
Previously owned by European private equity investor
Barclays considers merger plans with rival bank Standard Chartered - reports
One of many options being 'kicked around'
Harwood Wealth buys IFA firm Fund Management for up to £1.1m
Deal adds £34m AUI
Saunderson House owner abandons sale
Number of offers
US fund manager set to buy Hermes IM 'within days' - reports
£400m takeover
HSBC explores M&A options for asset management business
Shares climbing
Buy now while stocks last: The three drivers of M&A in the UK mid-cap space
Allianz Global Investors's Simon Gergel
Nick Train on the investment theme that made him feel 'insecure' in 2017
'Relevant' to all holdings
Wealth Club acquires execution-only broker Clubfinance
Assets under influence up to £435m
What are the key events to look out for in 2018?
Round-up from GAM investment professionals
US fund giant Federated Investors among four considering bid for Hermes IM
'In talks for several months'
Will cross-border M&A pick-up on Trump's promise of relaxed regulation?
As equity valuations appear ever more stretched, and with rate rises in the US imminent and geopolitical concerns increasingly in focus, one hedge fund strategy in particular stands out as compelling.
AllianzGI's Macdonald: MiFID II could accelerate asset management M&A
Unintended consequences