LSE
IA and AFME back alternative reduced LSE trading hours
Consultation closes 31 January
LSE launches consultation on changing trading hours
Measures proposed to improve work-life balance
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'
Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019
Update: Hong Kong pulls bid for London Stock Exchange
After LSE rejected bid
Rathbones' Coombs takes risk to lowest level in Strategic Growth
Manager cites liquidity risk for changes
Nick Train backs LSE's planned $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv
Hails group's 'exceptional' track record
LSE snaps up Refinitiv for £22bn
Creating biggest listed financial markets infrastructure provider
Vanguard launches Global Aggregate Bond ETF
OCF of 0.10%
Train warns of potential 'period of underperformance' for concentrated UK Equity fund
Top five holdings make up 45%
JPMAM unveils sterling-hedged version of US treasury ETF
JPM BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond ETF launched this month
22 not out: Why AIM remains a force to be reckoned with
Kamalprit Lally, associate in the corporate and financial services team at Wedlake Bell, gives her outlook for the future of the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) as it approaches its 22nd birthday.
Update: Janus Henderson de-lists from LSE; unveils board line-up
Announced plans to merge last October
European Commission set to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse merger
LSE must divest stake in EU trading platform
Deutsche Boerse and LSE warn of 1,250 job cuts following merger
Partly offset by creation of 200 new roles
ICE drops £10bn LSE bid on 'disappointing' lack of engagement
Was preparing bid last month
LSE agrees merger deal with Deutsche Boerse
LSE chief exec to step down upon completion
Update: LSE shares soar as ICE mulls counter bid to head off Deutsche Boerse
Previously in discussions with German stock exchange
Spotlight on: Strategic private equity
Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House, explains how the search for ‘new' alternative asset classes has seen investors turn to a hybrid approach uniting private strategies and public markets
Giles Hargreave on 20 years of AIM successes and failures
Twenty years of successes and failures for the junior market
Platform inefficiencies over real time trading threaten ETF investors' returns
Investors are calling for more control over ETF trades executed on fund platforms, many of which are incapable of hosting the vehicles or are currently unable to offer real time trading.
Ex Brewin director joins WH Ireland to lead Manchester office
WH Ireland has appointed former Brewin Dolphin director Robert Race to head up wealth management in its Manchester office.
What have we learned from the financial crisis 100 years ago?
What have we learned from the financial crisis 100 years ago?
FCA fines former J.P. Morgan banker £450,000 for market abuse
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined a former senior J.P. Morgan banker £450,000 after he disclosed inside information to contacts.
Gosling's Grouse: A geography lesson
GOSLING'S GROUSE