Indivior cancels LSE secondary listing amid liquidity issues

Indivior has planned to cancel the secondary listing of the firm’s shares on the London Stock Exchange.
In a notice today (2 June), the company stated that it will maintain its primary listing on Nasdaq, adding that liquidity in the US "now far outweighs liquidity on the LSE". Custodian Property Income to take over Merlin's £22m property portfolio As of 27 May 2025, trading on the Nasdaq accounted for around 75% of total trading volume across both exchanges over the last 30 days for Indivior. The move also "better reflects" the firm's geographic revenue profile as 80% of its net revenue is generated in the US and over 70% of its ordinary shareholders find themselves across the ocean....
