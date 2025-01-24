Advertising giant WPP has 'looked at' ditching London for a New York listing - reports

After LSE record-low IPO volume

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

British multinational communications, advertising and public relations firm WPP has considered moving the company’s current London primary stock market listing across the pond to the US.

In an interview with the Financial Times, WPP's chief executive Mark Read said moving the FTSE 100 company's primary listing to New York is "something we keep a watching eye on".  Although Read noted that, at this time, ditching the UK is not something that WPP plans to do, he said that "other CEOs who have moved their listing to the US have found a positive experience" and therefore it is something the company has "looked at".  "With the Trump presidency, there is a resurgence in business confidence in the US," according to the WPP boss, who noted the "sense of ambition and growth in...

