Road to COP26: Three experts give their predictions

Randeep Somel, manager of the M&G Climate Solutions fund

While setting emission targets for 2050 in accordance with the Paris climate deal is important, the key for COP26 will be the setting of intermediate targets for the next ten to15 years. This will add urgency to the longer term task.

In recent months, the US has proposed targets to cut emissions by 50% for the year 2030 (from 2005 levels), and the EU commission has put forward ‘Fit for 55,' a 55% cut in emissions by 2030 (from 1990 levels). This includes a cut in methane emissions by 30% from the 2020 level by 2030.

The key for COP26 will be more countries, especially emerging market countries putting forward medium-term targets.

It is not just governments that need to take action, corporations also need to play their part and COP26 is a good forum for businesses to appreciate their role. Science-based targets (SBTs) are going to be incredibly important in guiding companies on how much and how quickly they need to reduce their GHG emissions to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

As of October 2020, more than 800 companies have signed up to the SBTi. These companies have operational emissions totalling over 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2e. COP26 will hopefully focus the attention of organisations that have yet to sign up to the SBTis.

Finally, if we have any intention of hitting net zero emissions by 2050 then we are going to need to tackle the approximately 35% of current global greenhouse gas emissions that come from activities that are unlikely to be electrified in three decades' time such as steel manufacture and aviation.

A consensus appears to be emerging that clean (or ‘green') hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonisation.

These hard-to-abate sectors will need to be addressed at COP26 along with government plans to help encourage investment in clean hydrogen and support the infrastructure requirements for its wider adoption.

Fiona Frick, CEO at Unigestion

This Summit marks a crunch point for action on climate change. Asset managers have a duty to not just provide returns for our clients, but also to provide capital to support the sustainable development of our economy.

In recent years, both asset managers and investors have already signalled their willingness and ability to play their part in the climate transition across both public and private markets by aligning our investments with net zero.

We are already actively working to encourage change among portfolio companies, both individually and by joining collaborative groups in order to have greater impact on the behemoths of the corporate world.

However, we will not be capable of fulfilling our role in solving the crisis if governments do not take action.

There will be a lot of focus on nationally determined contributions at COP26 - we need to know what these are and how governments plan to achieve them.

They must step up and introduce the policy and regulatory changes that will ensure the world can meet the pledge made in Paris to limit warming to well below two degrees and give us a chance to getting close to 1.5 degrees.

One of the biggest impacts could be through carbon pricing measures such as carbon taxes, which will make companies responsible for their own emissions, alongside other measures that will reduce the world's reliance on brown energies such as coal, oil and natural gas.

Over the coming decade we will all be judged on what we did to reduce the impact of climate change.

We must ensure that every financial decision takes climate into account to the extent that there is no longer finance, only sustainable finance.

Chris Kaminker, group head of sustainable investment strategy and research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Despite the logistical and political challenges we are expecting this will be a productive COP, including for investors and the private sector.

Right now we estimate that close to 80% of GDP is covered by a net zero goal, compared to just 16% two years ago. In terms of the private sector, more than 1,600 companies have already committed to set science-based targets. To achieve them companies will need an appropriate mix of emissions reductions and credible carbon offsets, including through nature-based solutions.

Interim targets and regulatory action are still lagging behind, as are carbon prices, and greater clarity is required on the roadmaps governments will follow on the route to net zero. COP will provide an opportunity to accelerate these efforts, and around COP26 we expect governments to commit to:

Increase carbon pricing mechanisms

Build credible markets for carbon offsets and Nature Based Solutions

Accelerate the phase-out of coal and curtail deforestation

Improve guidance as to policy direction chosen in the pursuit of net zero

Speed up the switch to electric vehicles and renewables

Increase support for breakthrough technologies, such as the hydrogen economy

Improve resilience to physical risks

The financial industry will be actively participating. Among central banks, we have already seen the ECB and the Bank of England set the tone on how to revise their collateral frameworks and monetary policy operations to be consistent with climate objectives. We also expect greater consensus to be reached on what alignment to the climate transition means for financial institutions, building on work by the TCFD, the COP26 presidency, and others.

The TCFD has undertaken an extensive review of methodologies to assess portfolio alignment including implied temperature rise metrics. We expect a dedicated working group under the COP26 presidency to take up this critical work, providing an essential complement to binary taxonomies that serve more narrow objectives.