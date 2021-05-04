Lombard Odier IM rolls out four TargetNetZero funds

Lombard Odier's new funds are designed to drive towards the transition to net zero

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has launched four TargetNetZero strategies designed to decarbonise portfolios and to help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy.

The TargetNetZero Global Equity and TargetNetZero European Equities strategies are low-tracking error strategies that tilt the MSCI World and MSCI Europe indices towards companies in climate-relevant sectors that are aligned to the Paris Agreement through rapid decarbonisation.

According to Lombard Odier, these companies, which are often in sectors that are high-emitting today, are commonly misinterpreted as laggards by investors who may only consider a company's current footprint, rather than the trajectory it is on and the targets that a company may have set.

Hubert Keller, managing partner of Lombard Odier, said: "At Lombard Odier, we believe that investors need to rethink their approach to net zero. Although the industry has started to understand the urgency around decarbonisation, many of the solutions available in the market are simplistic, don't sufficiently address the problem and (in some cases) significantly increase the risks and biases within portfolios.

"Carbon footprints alone do not tell us the full picture of climate risks in a portfolio. We believe that maintaining a diversified portfolio that identifies companies on a strong decarbonisation path, irrespective of sector, will help accelerate the transition to net zero and provide compelling returns for investors.

"At LOIM, we continue to expand and deepen our carbon expertise, so that we can fully assess companies' carbon exposure and transition pathways, as they move toward achieving net-zero emissions targets. We have developed a four-step decarbonisation process that adds a more forward-looking, nuanced perspective on the climate transition and forms the backbone of our new range of TargetNetZero strategies."

The strategies target a higher level of yield than the investment grade index, utilising insights from LOIM's credit and sustainable research to understand the credit-worthiness of the underlying issuers to pay back their debt.

Today's higher carbon emitters that are aligned to rapid decarbonisation have a high impact in mitigating climate change and are an important opportunity set in the strategy's universe, which captures companies that are well-exposed to the opportunities linked to the climate transition across all sectors, the Swiss asset manager added.

At the same time, the strategies will tilt away from companies in these same climate-relevant, high-emitting sectors that remain poorly aligned to the transition ahead and are likely to contribute to higher levels of global warming.

Christopher Kaminker, Lombard Odier's head of sustainable investment research, strategy and stewardship, said: "The race to net zero has started, with nearly 80% of the global economy now subject to a net zero target - a stunning acceleration from 16% last year.

"Increased policy ambition is set to follow in the months ahead and powerful economic and market forces are now creating and destroying value across markets. As signatories of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, we are committed to the development of new solutions that enable clients to position capital to capture value and hedge the risks that lay ahead.

"We recognise that to get to net zero, we cannot merely shy away from the more difficult, hard-to-abate industries. Rather, we must seek to identify those players that are emerging as the champions of the transition ahead in each of their respective sectors. Doing so requires diversified strategies that are able to distinguish the leaders from the laggards, and redeploy capital accordingly."

