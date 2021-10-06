BNY Mellon IM taps Lombard Odier IM for responsible strategy head

Kristina Church to join the $2.3trn firm

Georgie Lee
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Kristina Church
Image:

Kristina Church

BNY Mellon Investment Management has appointed former Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) head of sustainable solutions, Kristina Church, as its new head of responsible strategy.

The $2.3trn firm intends to drive its positioning in the responsible investment space, and as a provider of investment solutions, following the appointment.

According to BNY Mellon IM, Church will oversee client engagement, product development and contribute to public policy and initiatives, as well as advise on data and reporting.

Church joins from LOIM, where she headed up sustainable solutions at the firm.

Prior to that, Church spent 10 years at Barclays Capital, partly in its sustainable and thematic research team, and also as head of European automotive equity research.

She began her career as an accountant at Deloitte and later moved to Citigroup.

"I am delighted to welcome Kristina to BNY Mellon Investment Management. She has a wealth of experience gained in different parts of the investment industry and a very strong understanding of the evolving trends in responsible and sustainable investment across various asset classes," said Hanneke Smits, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon IM.

Church will report to Gerald Rehn, head of international product and governance at the firm, and will be based in London.

