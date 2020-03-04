liquidity
Troy AM CIO Lyon: Expect lower returns, higher volatility this decade
Latest investment report from Sebastian Lyon
EU regulators unite for UCITS liquidity risk supervision
Asset managers across the bloc set to be hit with new data requests
Nine in 10 advisers see alternatives as key aspect of client asset allocation
Alternatives 'more common' in investor portfolios
Mark Barnett seeks to reassure investors about liquidity
Letter to investors
Lindsell Train UK Equity given green light on liquidity by Interactive Investor
Fund will stay on Super 60 list
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust to wind up following review
Numis said the move 'makes sense'
Fidelity CEO Richards backs new open-ended fund rules - reports
Follows Woodford collapse
BoE's proposals on open-ended funds labelled 'complicated' and 'confusing'
Will require an industry-wide 'change in attitude'
BoE: Fund liquidity mismatches could 'amplify shocks in the financial system'
May also impact the provision of finance to the economy
The global sectors offering the best long-term growth
The major boost to global equity markets this year has been the 180-degree policy U-turn by the Federal Reserve, from tightening to loosening interest rates, and from quantitative tightening to the renewed provision of liquidity to financial markets....
Woodford's flagship fund failure: why investors need to look themselves in the mirror
Investors 'failed to equip themselves'
The Top Down: AHFM CIO Tom May on structured products post-Crisis
This month's podcast out now
Woodford adds FTSE 100 quartet to Income Focus fund
AIM exposure almost halved
Allianz GI's Riddell: Bond managers now 'bank managers'
Manager foresees problems with corporate bond funds
Fund selectors to allocate more to ETFs despite bear market liquidity fears
EMEA fund selectors to allocate 34% to ETFs in two to three years
The Top Down: Square Mile's Kenny on 'embracing change' on incoming value for money rules
This month's podcast out now
What can we learn from Woodford now the dust has settled?
Spotting signs that other UK funds could suffer similar issues
The Top Down: End of summer bonus edition
Featuring Pantheon's Andrew Lebus and London & Capital's Roger Jones
The Top Down: Brooks Macdonald's Park on this summer's fund 'liquidity saga'
This month's podcast out now
Woodford Equity Income sell-off tops £800m - reports
Following sale of Eurocell
IA reveals details of regulation shake-up proposals
Including establishment of LTAF
Cazenove's Mui: Real impact of China's slowing economy
Trade tensions with US dragging growth
MSCI: Seven UCITS funds in danger of Woodford-style liquidity crisis
Breaching SEC rules
EFAMA: ETF liquidity fears are 'misplaced'
Trade body flags mitigating factors