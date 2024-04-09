IMF warns $2trn 'opaque' private credit sector could amplify financial vulnerabilities

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the $2trn private credit sector could heighten financial vulnerabilities due to its opaque nature, while flagging risks over the growth of funds aimed at the retail market.
In remarks that echo similar warnings from the Bank of England, the IMF said in a report on Monday (8 April) that if fast growth continues with limited oversight, existing vulnerabilities could become a systemic risk for the broader financial system. Valuation is infrequent and assessing credit quality is often challenging, the agency noted, adding that grasping potential systemic risks is difficult due to the complex interconnections between private credit funds, private equity firms, commercial banks, and investors. Bank of England warns of private credit vulnerability in higher rat...
