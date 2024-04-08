Federated Hermes hires business development director to bolster liquidity team

Federated Hermes has hired Tara-Grace Dougherty as director of business development for UK and Ireland.
She will focus on liquidity products, including money market funds, in a bid to boost the liquidity sales team. Dougherty will be based in London and report to Dan Churchouse, head of business development for UK and Ireland. Federated Hermes promotes Selman to international head of sales She has nearly two decades of experience in institutional sales and relationship management and joins from Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, where she was director of short-term investment sales and managed the European deposit and investment desk. Prior to that, Dougherty held senior sales...
