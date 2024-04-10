SSGA delists five ETFs from European exchanges to concentrate liquidity

Borsa Italiana, Euronext Paris and LSE

clock • 1 min read

State Street Global Advisors is set to delist five of its ETFs from multiple European exchanges to concentrate liquidity, according to a stock exchange notice published today (10 April).

SPDR Bloomberg 10+ Year US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF and SPDR Bloomberg China Treasury Bond UCITS ETF will be delisted from Borsa Italiana on 10 July. On 10 May, SPDR MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF will be removed from Euronext Paris and SPDR MSCI Japan EUR Hdg UCITS ETF will be taken off the London Stock Exchange. Fidelity Investments imposes fee penalty on ETF investors for non-compliant issuers SSGA said it regularly reviews the exchanges ETFs are listed on and in a recent review, decided to delist the funds to "concentrate liquidity" o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Veteran AXA IM equity income manager to retire after 22 years

Tellworth Investments acquisition spurs AUM increase at Premier Miton despite Q1 outflows

More on ETFs

SSGA delists five ETFs from European exchanges to concentrate liquidity
ETFs

SSGA delists five ETFs from European exchanges to concentrate liquidity

Borsa Italiana, Euronext Paris and LSE

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 10 April 2024 • 1 min read
Fidelity Investments imposes fee penalty on ETF investors for non-compliant issuers
ETFs

Fidelity Investments imposes fee penalty on ETF investors for non-compliant issuers

Nine providers could be affected

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 09 April 2024 • 1 min read
BlackRock launches two active iShares ETFs in Europe
ETFs

BlackRock launches two active iShares ETFs in Europe

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Xetra

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 March 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot