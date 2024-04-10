SSGA delists five ETFs from European exchanges to concentrate liquidity

State Street Global Advisors is set to delist five of its ETFs from multiple European exchanges to concentrate liquidity, according to a stock exchange notice published today (10 April).
SPDR Bloomberg 10+ Year US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF and SPDR Bloomberg China Treasury Bond UCITS ETF will be delisted from Borsa Italiana on 10 July. On 10 May, SPDR MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF will be removed from Euronext Paris and SPDR MSCI Japan EUR Hdg UCITS ETF will be taken off the London Stock Exchange. Fidelity Investments imposes fee penalty on ETF investors for non-compliant issuers SSGA said it regularly reviews the exchanges ETFs are listed on and in a recent review, decided to delist the funds to "concentrate liquidity" o...
