Culture, liquidity risks, AI potential: The big industry talking points for H2

Investors were hit by a crisis of confidence in the banking system in Q1, but their focus shifted in Q2 to concerns about good governance, amid calls for the wider industry to step up its protections for employees, investors and individuals.

The fall of hedge fund group Odey Asset Management was swift after the Financial Times published an investigation claiming founder Crispin Odey had evaded sexual assault allegations for decades.

No mention of Odey or Woodford in FCA annual report

It took just over a week for the firm to go from celebrating its best-ever year for performance to finding new homes for some of its funds, while others are being wound up.

Investors still in the vehicles now have to weigh up whether to remain with these strategies, while the speed of the firm's demise should have sent a powerful warning across the financial services sector at both individual and company level.

The fallout at Odey AM has rightly re-focused attention on the governance and culture of fund providers themselves and raised serious questions for investors as they assess the risks of entrusting their money to a particular provider.

What safeguarding processes are in place and how effective are they? Is there enough challenge to founder/owner managers? How can investors ask the right questions about governance and culture at the institutions managing their money? If investors only deal with senior management, how can they really know about the experiences for employees and whether there is an inclusive culture?

These issues were discussed in a timely panel session on ‘Exploring corporate culture to safeguard customer assets' at Incisive Media's recent Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF).

Panellist Bev Shah, co-founder of City Hive, highlighted the impact of incoming regulation, such as Consumer Duty, which includes an ‘avoiding foreseeable harm' objective. She said this means in the long term, fund buyers will need to do a lot more work to really understand companies' culture.

One good starting point for selectors to approach firms in this area is City Hive's Action, Challenge, Transparency (ACT) Framework, which has just celebrated its first anniversary.

The initiative, which has 100 firms signed up, helps investment companies create cultural change and communicate progress effectively via reporting. Investment Week is pleased to be supporting this initiative as part of the ACT Alliance.

After an eventful six months, what is the outlook for H2?

In light of recent events, there have been welcome moves to provide extra support for people in the industry and opportunities for them to share experiences and help guide future discussions about how to improve culture in the industry. For example, The Diversity Project has opened a new Safe Space initiative to offer everyone who works in the industry the opportunity to share experiences of poor behaviour.

The Treasury Committee is also calling for evidence on the barriers faced by women in financial services as it launches a new inquiry into sexism in the City, with a deadline for responses 1 September. Chair Harriett Baldwin said the committee wants to know whether "the culture in this highly paid sector has shifted at all in the last five years?"

We may hope there have been improvements in culture at sector level but it is only through hearing about the experiences of individual women that a more realistic picture emerges, so we can identify where certain companies and the industry still have a lot more work to do.

Social impact

The importance of keeping people at the heart of the decision-making process was a key theme at this year's SIF in June, as our speakers explored the rapid development of social impact investing.

Adventurer and TV presenter Simon Reeve shared his observations from his travels about the impact of climate change on people across the globe. He gave a call to action to the festival audience to use their "incredible influence" to effect real change and "push further" to achieve results.

Fellow keynote speaker Nigel Kershaw, chair of The Big Issue Group, said although he is mindful of market pressures to report and verify impact, there should be a democratised, bottom-up approach when approaching impact verification.

"Why do people not ask those they claim to have been impacting directly? It is those groups who need to be part of the discussions and decision-making," he said.

'The circle is collapsing': How a demolished house in Lancashire uncovered Home REIT's broken business model

As an example of how the experiences of individuals have been sadly overlooked, Valeria Martinez, senior reporter at Investment Week, investigated how poor due diligence led to the breaking down of Home REIT's business model, with serious implications for the very people this vehicle was trying to help.

Home REIT has now appointed AEW as its new investment adviser to help inform a longer-term investment strategy.

It is hugely damaging that a scheme such as this which was set up to achieve a positive social impact has ended up in this situation.

High profile failings such as this do little to help the evolution of social impact investing and lessons must be learnt from this for the future, especially as the industry is under greater scrutiny than ever before to prove it is walking the talk in this area.

LTAF retail extension

Meanwhile, the first half of the year also saw the launch of Investment Week's first residential Alternatives Summit, with the second day dedicated to private markets.

The day began with a panel discussion on the democratisation of private markets, with many wealth firms, product providers and platforms at the start of this journey in the UK.

The panel agreed that developing innovative solutions and frameworks that work for discretionary fund managers and their clients will be key and a potential ‘game-changer'. Our panellists also stressed the importance of education, cross-industry collaboration and a measured pace of change to ensure the right outcome for investors.

A boost to this part of the market came in Q2 when the FCA published its long-awaited paper on extending Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs) to a broader range of retail investors, with a number of extra protections in place.

LTAF retail extension receives mixed reaction as platforms weigh challenges

Product providers and platforms are now working through the details to see what is possible and indeed desirable, which could impact the wider take-up of these products among advisers and wealth managers.

There are understandably concerns and education will be key for all market participants to ensure we avoid the pitfalls of the past and investors are aware of what they are buying.

It is also important the wider industry infrastructure is right to support these new offerings, especially as the FCA recently told asset managers to increase their focus on liquidity risks following a review, warning that current liquidity management "could lead to a risk of investor harm".

Even after the high-profile failings in this area in recent years, the regulator said there is a "wide disparity" in the quality of compliance with regulatory standards and depth of liquidity risk management expertise.

Issues have been raised on a global basis too, with two separate consultations recently proposing policy recommendations to address the structural vulnerabilities from the liquidity mismatch in open-ended funds.

The debate is set to continue about the best structures for investors to access illiquid assets and whether they fully understand the risks involved.

Existential challenges

Meanwhile, the investment industry has been discussing the longer-term implications of some of the major takeaways from PwC's thought-provoking 2023 Global Asset and Wealth Management Survey. It identified the industry is "grappling with a set of existential challenges exceeding those of any previous era".

The report's headline-grabbing figure is its projection that 16% of existing asset and wealth management organisations will have "been swallowed up or have fallen by the wayside" by 2027, which is twice the historical rate of turnover.

Fiona Frick: ChatGPT and the meaning of life

Indeed, PwC expects the industry will be "transformed" in the next few years as "digital transformation, shifting investor expectations, consolidation and retailisation" gain new ground. The message is stark: asset and wealth managers will need to adapt to the "changing industry landscape" to ensure they can survive and thrive in the future.

AI opportunities and risks

Finally, a key area where asset and wealth managers will need a winning strategy for the future is on AI. It is clear from the huge levels of interest at every conference I have been to this year that AI's potential has captured the imagination of the financial services industry and investors in 2023.

For our sector, discussions so far about AI have centred around the impact on particular job roles, improving efficiencies and helping end consumers.

The focus has also been on how investors can benefit from opportunities in the development of generative AI, with stocks like Nvidia driving the US market rally this year.

This is another fast moving area and it seems we are at an inflection point with everyone keen to get in at a pivotal stage. However, the rapid rise of this technology has also prompted fears about how it could be used in the future and whether it even poses an existential threat.

In a recent Stock Spotlight article for Investment Week, Quilter Cheviot's Ben Barringer, equity research analyst, argues there needs to be a focus on "ethical and safety concerns", while at the same time creating an environment for "more responsible AI technologies" to flourish.

As the industry takes tentative steps into the unknown, it would be wise to proceed with caution, while remaining open to the many opportunities this technology could bring. As in so many areas, we need to keep our focus on the impact on people and don't want this to be yet another case of looking back on lessons we should have learnt.