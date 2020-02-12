Leigh Himsworth

The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?

First Budget following Tories' landslide election win

Industry Voice: Why is now the time for radical economic thinking?

Leigh Himsworth, portfolio manager of the Fidelity UK Opportunities Fund, explains it is no coincidence that moments of political change in history have brought with them new economic thinking. With populism on the rise in Europe, Brexit still rumbling...

Fidelity's Himsworth: We are holding extra liquidity to exploit Brexit-related market dips

It is easy in times of political fear and uncertainty to be 'trapped in the headlights' as opposed to thinking ahead and investing for the future. According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, global investors have been selling...

Discovering the (not-so) elusive UK consumer

PARTNER INSIGHT: Leigh Himsworth, portfolio manager of the Fidelity UK Opportunities Fund, assesses whether it is a mistake to read too much into the high street's recent weakness.

