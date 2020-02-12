First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
Leigh Himsworth, portfolio manager of the Fidelity UK Opportunities Fund, explains it is no coincidence that moments of political change in history have brought with them new economic thinking. With populism on the rise in Europe, Brexit still rumbling...
It is easy in times of political fear and uncertainty to be 'trapped in the headlights' as opposed to thinking ahead and investing for the future. According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, global investors have been selling...
PARTNER INSIGHT: Leigh Himsworth, portfolio manager of the Fidelity UK Opportunities Fund, assesses whether it is a mistake to read too much into the high street's recent weakness.