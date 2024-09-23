Fidelity International fund manager Himsworth departs after almost a decade

Manager of UK Opportunities fund

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity International fund manager Leigh Himsworth has left the firm after nearly a decade.

A Fidelity spokesperson confirmed that Himsworth, who joined the firm in December 2014 and has over 20 years of industry experience, had left to "pursue other interests". "Throughout his time at Fidelity, Leigh has shown great commitment, dedication to his role and has been a great collaborator and colleague," the spokesperson added.  Fidelity International gets green light to launch private assets LTAF He managed the £358m Fidelity UK Opportunities fund, which is now solely managed by Karan Singh. Singh joined Fidelity International in 2013 as an equity research analyst, initia...

