Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Industry to be held more accountable under new Stewardship Code
FRC has published revised code
LGIM partners with Foxberry for sustainable European equity ETF launch
Advisory committee informs exclusionary approach
Investment Association launches diversity drive for black representation
#talkaboutblack and IA call for better networks
Why the asset management industry needs to #talkaboutblack
Addressing the lack of ethnic diversity in C-suite jobs
#talkaboutblack: Panel of leading black industry figures discuss the need for change
Raising the profile of BAME community in the City
Ten punchy funds for investors with a strong stomach
Fund selection in focus
Pridham Report: BlackRock takes back top spot as fund switches rife
Brexit uncertainty
The unloved UK sector with strong long-term prospects
Retail companies could exceed expectations
Tackling the real root of the ESG problem
Less environment, more governance threatens to undermine firms' green credentials
Diversity case studies: How are groups stepping up to the inclusion debate?
Latest Incisive Works research
LGIM boosts voting policies and climate impact pledge in year that was 'turning point' for ESG
Eighth Active Ownership report
LGIM hires product management head from Hermes
Reporting to chief of staff Rhodri Mason
Which were the most popular funds in January?
Slight recovery in investor confidence
Asset managers up pressure on UK firms to improve gender diversity
Implementing in-house targets
Balancing act: Can gender neutral job descriptions create equilibrium?
Transparency key in application process
LGIM chief executive to retire
Successor to be appointed 'in due course'
LGIM's Message: The companies defying the UK retail slowdown
Difficult trading environment
Achieving value in multi-asset requires specialisation, says LGIM's Van den Heiligenberg
Focus: L&G Multi-Asset Target Return Fund
HL cuts L&G UK Index fee to 0.04% as platform launches entry-level service
Simply Invest will target young investors
L&G reports record £2.1bn profit for 2017
Strong business from international clients
LGIM's Launder: Why we have broadened our 'technology' definition
Choices in sector have narrowed
EdenTree's Hepworth: Five ways to harvest sustainable UK income
Low interest rate environment