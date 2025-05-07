Pair of L&G sustainable funds fail to deliver value for investors

A pair of Legal & General’s funds have been red flagged for failing to deliver value to investors.
In the company's latest Assessment of Value (AoV) report, it flagged up just two funds for their poor performance: the L&G Future World Sustainable European Equity Focus and L&G Future World Sustainable UK Equity Focus funds. Both mandates have underperformed their respective benchmarks by around 10% across all share classes over a three-year period, according to the report. Legal and General's asset management arm sees AUM drop by 4% while private markets platform grows The L&G Future World Sustainable European Equity Focus fund's substandard returns were attributed to its conce...
