Pair of L&G sustainable funds fail to deliver value for investors

In the company's latest Assessment of Value (AoV) report, it flagged up just two funds for their poor performance: the L&G Future World Sustainable European Equity Focus and L&G Future World Sustainable UK Equity Focus funds. Both mandates have underperformed their respective benchmarks by around 10% across all share classes over a three-year period, according to the report. Legal and General's asset management arm sees AUM drop by 4% while private markets platform grows The L&G Future World Sustainable European Equity Focus fund's substandard returns were attributed to its conce...